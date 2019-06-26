Imelda Marcos returns to palace she fled from more than 30 years ago

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines, has returned to the Manila palace she fled from more than three decades ago.
Marcos made the visit to the Malacanang Palace to attend the oath-taking of her daughter, Senator-elect Imee Marcos.
Imee Marcos took the oath before President Rodrigo Duterte at the palace on Tuesday.
Also present at the palace: Imee Marcos’ siblings former Senator Bongbong Marcos and Irene Marcos Araneta, along with other family members.
In a Facebook post, the Marcos family is seen posing for a group photo in front of the late President Ferdinand Marcos’ portrait within the palace.
The post has since been igniting comments on social media, with critics upset over the Marcos’ return to power.
“In one snapshot, here is a political dynasty and the prime governance failure of the country. Dynasties control power in our country and keep on going back to the trough,” said Ateneo School of Government Dean Ronald Mendoza, in a Facebook post.
In 1986, Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos were ousted from power in the Philippines and landed in Hawaii’s lap. Their exile in the islands became a years-long, global spectacle.
And it divided the community as the Marcos family brought their lavish and loud lifestyle to Oahu.
You can learn more about this historic event in a special HNN digital documentary.
In “Imelda and Ferdinand: Exile in Hawaii” HNN explores how one the largest political scandals in modern history landed in the Aloha State, and why ― decades later ― the controversy surrounding the Marcos family is far from resolved.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.