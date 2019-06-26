Hawaii Island woman arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the torso

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hawaii Island woman was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Hilo early Tuesday.
Officers arrested 43-year-old Chanell Evangelista-Kaleiwahea of Hilo.
Police said around 1 a.m., they responded to a disturbance in Keaukahaka. It was reported that a 36-year-old Hilo man was shot in the torso. Police found him laying in the front lawn of a Kauhane Avenue home.
Emergency crews responded and took the man to the hospital in serious condition.
Evangelista-Kaleiwahea was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. She remains in custody.
Witnesses with information on the case are being asked to call (808) 961-2385.
