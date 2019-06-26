Hawaii Island woman arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the torso

Chanell Evangelista-Kalei-wahea remained in police custody at last check Tuesday evening. (Source: Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff | June 25, 2019 at 5:14 PM HST - Updated June 25 at 5:17 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hawaii Island woman was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Hilo early Tuesday.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Chanell Evangelista-Kaleiwahea of Hilo.

Police said around 1 a.m., they responded to a disturbance in Keaukahaka. It was reported that a 36-year-old Hilo man was shot in the torso. Police found him laying in the front lawn of a Kauhane Avenue home.

Emergency crews responded and took the man to the hospital in serious condition.

Evangelista-Kaleiwahea was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. She remains in custody.

Witnesses with information on the case are being asked to call (808) 961-2385.

