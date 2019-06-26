Gov. Ige to sign bill allowing ‘Gender X’ on Hawai’i driver licenses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to reduce discrimination against transgender and gender fluid individuals, Hawai’i driver licenses will soon sport ‘Gender X’ as an option.
Gov. David Ige is expected to sign into law HB 1165 on Wednesday. It allows for drivers to select 'X' as their gender if they prefer not to identify with male or female.
“This measure returns us closer to the inclusive society of Native Hawaiians, which celebrated expressions of gender beyond masculinity and femininity," said Khara Jabola-Carolus, Executive Director of the Hawai’i State Commission on the Status of Women.
Supporters praise the measure, saying it’s a major victory for the LGBT community.
“With the passage of the bill, Hawai’i demonstrated that transgender and gender nonforming lives matter here. Mahalo Hawai’i for letting us know you care about us,” campaign organizer Jen Jenkins said.
The bill also protects an individual from being forced to provide documentation such as a birth certificate or other means of proof before selecting gender X.
Hawaii is the ninth state in the nation to offer 'X' as an option on driver licenses.
The act takes effect on July 1, 2020.
