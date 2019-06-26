Gabbard among 10 presidential hopefuls to take part in first Democratic debate

MIAMI, Florida (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten presidential candidates will take to the debate stage on Wednesday for the first night of Democratic debates. One of those hopefuls: Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
Gabbard, who announced her run for president in January, will join Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke in the two-hour debate in Miami. Candidates will have 60 seconds to answer, and 30 seconds for follow-up questions.
Focusing on international relations and health care as part of her campaign, Gabbard’s views on foreign policy have not always been in line with many of her presidential opponents.
"People may say, looking at this whole group, say, 'I can't tell one Democrat from the other because they all have the same Democratic policies,'” said Greta Van Susteren, chief national political analyst for Gray TV. “Just as if they were Republicans with Republican policies. They all have the same sort of Democratic policies. But she may stand out."
Van Susteren said her experience as an Iraq War veteran sets her apart her from the other candidates.
"If I were Tulsi Gabbard, I would point out that she went to Iraq,” Van Susteran said. “So I think we are going to see a lot of her talking about her war experience, but I think she is going to be talking about foreign policy a lot."
The Democratic debates will be held over two days because there are so many candidates. The second grouping of candidates — including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris — will debate on Thursday. Another early front-runner in Thursday’s debate: Sen. Bernie Sanders. Back in 2016, Gabbard garnered national attention after she resigned her post as vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Sanders. Now, she’s running against him in 2020.
In order to qualify to participate in this week’s debate, candidates needed to have substantial grounds in funding and polling.
The way debating candidates were divided was at random except for the front-runners. The Democratic National Committee intentionally split them up to avoid the impression that one night was more important than the other.
The debate airs at 3 p.m. on KHNL.
