Forecast: Threat of flooding, thunderstorms still up for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong upper level disturbance is combining with deep tropical moisture to keep a threat of heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms over Kauai and Oahu, which remain under a flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon. Some of the heavier rain may edge into Maui County, but the system should begin withdrawing to the west by Wednesday afternoon. The heavier showers will be coming from the south, and usually-dry leeward sections, including the urban Honolulu area, will be prone to flooding.