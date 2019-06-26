Flash flood warning issued for Oahu as radar indicates heavy rain

Just before 7 p.m., radar showed heavy rains pounding Oahu. (Source: Radar)
By Dillon Ancheta | June 25, 2019 at 6:59 PM HST - Updated June 25 at 7:07 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A flash flood warning has been posted for Oahu Tuesday evening.

The warning is slated to last until 9:30 p.m., or until conditions change.

The National Weather Service said radar indicated thunderstorms were persisting over several parts of the island, and rain was falling at rates of 3 to 4 inches in some areas.

Oahu is covered entirely under the warning.

Officials are urging those in low-lying areas near streams or flood-prone areas to take precautions.

Do not cross fast-flowing water on foot or in your vehicle.

This story will be updated.

