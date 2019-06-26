Flash flood warning issued for Oahu as radar indicates heavy rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A flash flood warning has been posted for Oahu Tuesday evening.
The warning is slated to last until 9:30 p.m., or until conditions change.
The National Weather Service said radar indicated thunderstorms were persisting over several parts of the island, and rain was falling at rates of 3 to 4 inches in some areas.
Oahu is covered entirely under the warning.
Officials are urging those in low-lying areas near streams or flood-prone areas to take precautions.
Do not cross fast-flowing water on foot or in your vehicle.
This story will be updated.
