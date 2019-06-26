Community support ensures popular Kailua fireworks show goes on

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Community members and local businesses are gearing up for this yearʻs Fourth of July fireworks display in Kailua.
An outpouring of support from local businesses and volunteers has kept the show running for the past several years, according to a spokesperson for the show.
Kailua Fireworks is a non-profit organization that was founded back in 2012 after the display was canceled due to lack of funding. Since then, the organization has spearheaded efforts to meet the showʻs $80,000 budget.
This year, the breweries listed below teamed up to host a Red, White, and Brews fundraiser for the show:
- Grace and Growlers
- Lanikai Brewing
- Maui Brewing company- Kailua location
- Olomana Brewing Company
- Tap and Barrel
- Three Peaks Island Craft Beer
One dollar from every full pour purchased between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. this Saturday, at any of the listed locations, will be donated to Kailua Fireworks.
Alexander and Baldwin will continue to offer free shuttle service to and from Kailua Beach for this yearʻs show. The shuttle will pick up attendees at the Lau Hala Shops side of the Kailua Town Parking Garage beginning at 3:30 p.m. on July 4.
Shuttle rides will operate every 20 to 30 minutes. The last shuttle pick-up for the show will be at 7:20 p.m. The last return trip to Downtown Kailua will leave at 10:20 p.m.
Free parking will be available at all Alexander and Baldwin retail locations in Kailua Town.
Before the fireworks ceremony, the 73rd-annual Kailua Independence Day Parade will also be held on July 4. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Kailua Road.
For more information about the Kailua Fourth of July fireworks show, click here.
