Water main break impacting several customers in Makakilo

MAKAKILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several customers in Makakilo are without water or are experiencing low pressure due to a main break on Tuesday morning, the Board of Water Supply said.
The break, reported at 4:30 a.m., happened on Akaula Street.
The extent of the water outage is still unknown, but officials said multiple customers are affected.
A portion of Akaula Street, between Anipeahi Street and Mehani Street, is set to close once repairs begin, BWS said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.