Top motocross racer Jeff Upshaw coming to Oahu to promote BMX

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Professional BMX rider Jeff Upshaw is one of the best bicycle motocross racers in the United States.
He's on the top-tier of a sport built on speed.
It’s similar to a roller coaster that you’re in control of," he seid. “You get a thrill from going so fast and jumping jumps really high.”
Upshaw’s been into BMX since he was seven. He’s been a pro for 12 years and has competed all over world.
Saturday afternoon he'll make a guest appearance at Sandbox BMX on Sand Island.
"We're very excited to have that caliber of rider come here to teach our kids and adults. Our youngest is two years old. Our oldest is 62 years old," track operator Kris Moniz said.
Upshaw will share his insights on the high-flying sport, and tips on safe riding. He hopes to inspire new riders.
“I’m hoping that I can touch a few hearts out there that may not know what they want to do,” he said.
Upshaw raced at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and hopes to represent Team USA in next year's games in Tokyo.
"I plan to shoot for that. I want to compete for a Gold Medal," he said.
Bicycle motocross is still in its growing stages in Hawaii. About 150 riders are members of USA BMX.
Getting Upshaw to come here is a big deal.
"Our goal is to bring the world here to do races, to do events, to do national races here in the islands," Moniz said.
Upshaw, 31, lives with his wife in Boise, Idaho, where they coach up-and-coming racers at his Driven Cycling Academy.
"I felt like you gotta have drive to accomplish anything in life. And we're doing it on a bicycle," he said.
Upshaw is a devout Christian who calls Christianity the “base of his belief.”If you want to meet him he’ll be at Sandbox BMX Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m.
To find out more about the event that’s free and open to the public go to bmxsandbox@gmail.com.
