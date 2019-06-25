Suspect in 2017 stabbing that left Marine dead pleads guilty to manslaughter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in the stabbing death of a U.S. Marine during a 2017 brawl in Waikiki has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Nicholas Torres changed his plea in court Friday.
“I recklessly caused the death of William Michael Brown," Torres said, reading from a written statement.
“Is that what you did?” asked the judge. “Yes," Torres replied.
Brown’s mother, Betty Reese-Luster, flew in from Memphis, Tenn. to attend the hearing after being notified that Torres had agreed to the plea deal with prosecutors.
“To lose my son, certainly the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in my life," she said. “And it’s an ongoing battle to really stay sane.”
On the night of the stabbing in Waikiki, Torres was 16 years old and out with a group of friends.
Investigators believe someone with his group robbed a woman who was with Brown and his fellow Marines, including Brian Smith. Torres stabbed Brown during the brawl.
“It was a huge group of kids all attacking us four," said Smith, who sat with Brown’s mother in court.
Nearly 2 years after the attack, Brown’s mother is upset that none of the other youth involved have been charged.
“There’s still some answers that I need from Hawaii, the city, and I want them; I want to get them," she said. “I want to know why the crimes went unreported.”
Torres could face up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in September. Now 18, he still has not finished high school.
