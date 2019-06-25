Retired Cal Fire Chief talks climate change and lessons for Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ken Pimlott was the Chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE.
He said that wildfires have been getting worse because of multiple reasons including climate change.
That’s led to a longer fire season, lower humidity and stronger wind.
He shares lessons he has learned from the devastating Camp Fire which killed dozens in Paradise, CA and destroyed more than 18,000 structures.
Also, he shares what Hawaii can learn from his experience.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.