Police arrest man suspected of breaking into Honolulu school

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of breaking into a Honolulu school on Monday.
Police identified Zerron Castiglione as the person who broke into a room at Central Middle School and searched around sometime between Friday and Tuesday.
Sources say Castiglione is homeless and was found sleeping at the school.
Police arrested him around 7:35 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
It does not appear that anything was taken.
