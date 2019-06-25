Police arrest man suspected of breaking into Honolulu school

Police arrest man suspected of breaking into Honolulu school
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | June 25, 2019 at 8:01 AM HST - Updated June 25 at 8:01 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of breaking into a Honolulu school on Monday.

Police identified Zerron Castiglione as the person who broke into a room at Central Middle School and searched around sometime between Friday and Tuesday.

Sources say Castiglione is homeless and was found sleeping at the school.

Police arrested him around 7:35 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

It does not appear that anything was taken.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.