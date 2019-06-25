Maui police make 2 more arrests tied to illegal cockfighting

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two men caught cockfighting on Maui over the weekend have been arrested.
Police said 48-year-old Joseph Kahana and 34-year-old Jesse Laborte were taken into custody Sunday night near Olowalu Road in Lahaina.
Officers with the police department’s Vice Division Gambling & Morals Unit broke up a crowd that had gathered to watch the cockfight. Kahana and Laborte were seen engaging in pitting two chickens against each other.
The birds were outfitted with gaffs.
Both suspects who were arrested now face animal cruelty and a gambling offenses. Bail for each was set at $400.
This is the latest arrests out of Maui tied to cockfighting.
In mid-June, two others were arrested for cockfighting in Pu’unene.
