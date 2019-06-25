Man wanted on Hawaii Island in connection with attempted murder investigation

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Big Island police need your help finding Jerome Kahoalii-Heath.
The 21-year-old Kailua Kona man is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Waimea.
On Friday, police said a 34-year-old woman is believed to have been struck by shotgun pellets on Mana Road.
The woman was reportedly injured in her upper torso. She was treated for her injuries.
Kahoalii-Heath is described as being 5-feet-4-inches, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police. The public is urged to not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.