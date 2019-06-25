Local Connection: Final Approval for TMT

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Developers of the planned thirty meter telescope have reached a tremendous milestone in the decade long effort to build it on Mauna Kea – the world's best place for astronomy.
Last week the Land Department gave the TMT its Notice to Proceed with construction – meaning it has finally been granted every permit and achieved every level of approval demanded by the state and county governments.
The level of scrutiny applied to this project is probably even more than the Honolulu rail, and building it could be just as complex – given the sensitivity of both the telescope itself – and the challenging environment of Mauna Kea.
As for the protests ahead, (and there will be protests) the Ige administration cannot let the minority of people who oppose any construction get in the way of a project that will be of tremendous value to this state and indeed the world.
State Attorney general Clare Connors put it very well by saying the state’s job is to protect both the rights of people to express themselves and the right of the developers to build, all while keeping everyone safe.
But that is a delicate balance, and we can only hope that after five years in office, this governor has finally developed the management skills, communication and political, to pull it off for the good of our state.
