Kauai leaders to discuss plans that might impact traditional salt making in Hanapepe

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A battle is brewing over Kauai’s famed salt ponds of Hanapepe.
On Tuesday, Kauai’s Planning Commission will discuss a plan to expand the existing tour facility for Smoky Mountain Helicopters at the Port Allen Airport.
Expansion would bring to the area new restroom facilities, an office trailer, and storage space.
But opponents fear that expansion would threaten traditional salt making practices that have been centered in Hanapepe for generations.
Some 18,000 people have signed a petition against the expansion. Opponents say the noise and air pollution would have a negative effect on the pa’akai operations.
Hanapepe is one of the few remaining places that uses traditional Hawaiian means to make salt.
Tuesday’s meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the Lihue Civic Center. It’s the first step in the permitting process.
