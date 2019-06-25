Here’s a full list of the bills Gov. Ige said he intends to veto

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Ige announced the bills he planned to veto Monday. Bills on the Intent to Veto list included topics ranging from vacation rentals, matters of education, and industrial hemp.
Of particular interest, was SB 1292, relating to transient accommodations, or vacation rentals like an AirBnB.
The bill would’ve required additional fees and taxes to be paid by the property owner.
In his rationale for the veto, Ige said in part that the bill could pose potential conflicts with recent legislation passed by the Honolulu City Council.
Another one of the 20 measures on the veto list was SB 1405. It would’ve required public school teachers to not only confiscate e-cigarettes or electronic smoking devices, but also make the DOE formulate a safe harbor program to dispose of the devices.
Under the bill, the fine for minors under 21 years of age caught using such devices would’ve been increased from $10 to $100.
Ige said there were too many potential legal problems with such a bill.
Below is the full of vetoed bills and a brief summarized rationale:
HB 290: Relating to the Uniform Controlled Substance Act. Would’ve allowed qualified patients to transport medical cannabis between islands.
Rationale: Fearing too many conflicts with federal laws, enforcement.
HB 323: Motor Vehicle Registration. Would classify certain former military vehicles as special interest vehicles, allowing owners to apply for registration.
Rationale: Violates Federal Motor Safety Standards and emission testing standards.
HB 407: Relating to Education. Required BOE approval before termination of a DOE complex area superintendent.
Rationale: BOE has policies in place to handle personnel matters.
HB 629: Relating to medical release. Creates a formal medical release program within the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority (HPA) to allow inmates with terminal or debilitating diseases or illnesses to be released from custody before the expiration of their sentence.
Rationale: Procedures already in place. Funding for extra resources not included.
HB 655: Relating to health. Designates September as ‘Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.’
Rationale: Ige said the bill was sent to him ‘erroneously.’ Plans to designate the month via executive order.
HB 702: Satellite navigation technology. Prohibits sale or offering for sale of location data that is recorded or collected by a satellite navigation technology-equipped device without the explicit consent of the individual.
Rationale: Measure attempts to regulation ‘complex national industry.’ Insufficient enforcement.
HB 748: Property forfeiture. Prohibits civil asset forfeiture unless there is a felony conviction of the owner of the property.
Rationale: Current laws are effective.
HB 1032: Relating to state boating facilities. Establish a state boating facility lease pilot program with DLNR. Manele Small Boat Harbor also a focus.
Rationale: Designates Manele Small Boat Harbor as a pilot program without public input.
HB 1133: Marine life conservation districts. Would limit the number of commercial use permits for the Molokini Shoal marine life conservation district.
Rationale: Measure 'unnecessary ' as DLNR already limits permits.
HB 1276: Relating to education. Establishes a working group to develop best practices for collaborative teacher preparation time and expanded learning time for students in public schools.
Rationale: Well-intentioned, but implies a “one-size-fits-all” solution to schools.
SB 33: Economic development. Increases the annual rolling cap for the motion picture, digital media and film production income tax credit from $35 million to $50 million. Also requires UH to execute a memorandum of understanding for a no-cost lease agreement that would include a provision requiring the title be transferred to HTDC within six years.
Rationale: Bill infringes on the University of Hawaiʻi’s constitutional autonomy.
SB 92: Relating to police reports. Allows surviving immediate family members of murder or manslaughter victims to receive a copy of the closing police report.
Rationale: Rights for family already in place.
SB 301: Taxation of real estate investment trusts. This measure would not allow “dividends paid deductions” for real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Rationale: Discourage businesses from investing in Hawaii.
SB 551: Relating to condominiums. Clarifies the right of condominium associations to conduct non-judicial foreclosures, even if the governing documents do not have an explicit power of sale provision.
Rationale: Constitutional concerns.
SB 1353: Industrial hemp. Establishes an industrial hemp licensing program requiring the Department of Agriculture to create an industrial hemp plan to be approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Also makes various statutory changes, including removing from criminal regulation the cultivation, possession or sale of either licensed or unlicensed industrial hemp.
Rationale: Concerns that this bill creates a licensing structure that cannot be enforced along with other conflicts.
SB 1423: Payment of bail. Allows defendants for whom a monetary amount of bail has been set, to pay the bail amount seven-days-a-week on a twenty-four-hour basis and be released from custody upon posting or payment of bail.
Rationale: Bill deemed ‘redundant.’
SB 1459: State surfing commission. Establishes a temporary State Commission on Surfing.
Rationale: Improper authorities responsible for commission.
SB 1530: Hawaii Community Development Authority. Converts the means of financing for the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority (HCDA) staff from the Hawaiʻi Community Development revolving fund to the general fund.
Rationale: Tight timeline to complete the required work to meet the conversion requirements could potentially threaten funding for 13 HCDA positions.
