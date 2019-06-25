Forecast: Thunderstorms could trigger flooding through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern is unfolding across the western end of the state due to an out-of-season upper low and surface front positioned to the west-northwest.
Warm and humid conditions with increasing rain chances are anticipated as this upper low begins to drift toward the islands.
Although the threat for heavy rain and storms will focus over the western end of the state through Tuesday, a gradual eastward shift down the island chain will become a possibility by midweek.
Winds will remain light out of the south to southeast, which will allow the land and sea breeze regime to continue.
A drying trend along with a return of a more typical trade wind pattern is not anticipated until late Thursday through the upcoming weekend.
Surf along all shores is expected to be below high surf advisory levels through the week, but a long-period south swell arriving next weekend is expected to bring advisory-level surf to south facing shores.
A small short-period northeast swell will linger for another day or so before diminishing, while building trade winds next weekend will bring increasingly choppy surf to east facing shores.
