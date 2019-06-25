Flash flood watch extended for Kauai; drier air mass this weekend

The slow-moving low pressure system west of the state will continue to produce unsettled weather over Kauai tonight and tomorrow. As of Thursday evening, a flood advisory has been up for the Garden Isle due to heavy rainfall rates. Elsewhere east to southeast winds will produce some showers focused mainly over windward mountain areas with pockets of heavy rain. The low will slowly drift westward away from the islands over the weekend with drier air moving into the islands from the east. Lower humidity with more normal trade wind weather will return from Saturday through Wednesday. It will still be very warm but at least there is some relief as we head into the weekend.
The NWS does not have any surf alerts up, but the wave watch model is tracking a new long-period SSW swell arriving over the weekend. It is expected to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands, with the peak of the swell expected around Sunday. Advisory level surf is likely late this weekend into Monday. Several smaller reinforcements arriving from the south Pacific will continue to support small to moderate surf along south facing shores through next week. Otherwise, the only other surf source will be a modest increase in short-period wind waves on east facing shores the next couple of days.
