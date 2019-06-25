Flash flood watch extended for Kauai; drier air mass this weekend

The slow-moving low pressure system west of the state will continue to produce unsettled weather over Kauai tonight and tomorrow. As of Thursday evening, a flood advisory has been up for the Garden Isle due to heavy rainfall rates. Elsewhere east to southeast winds will produce some showers focused mainly over windward mountain areas with pockets of heavy rain. The low will slowly drift westward away from the islands over the weekend with drier air moving into the islands from the east. Lower humidity with more normal trade wind weather will return from Saturday through Wednesday. It will still be very warm but at least there is some relief as we head into the weekend.