Closing arguments to begin in closely-watched Kealoha ‘mailbox trial’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Closing arguments in one of the most-watched public corruption trials in Hawaii history are set to kick off Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors will get three hours to make their final case to jurors, including a rebuttal, while defense attorneys for the five co-defendants ― Honolulu’s former police chief, his ex-deputy prosecutor wife and three officers ― each get an hour and 15 minutes.
And then the case will be in the hands of the seven men and five women of the jury.
The trial revolves around the reported theft in 2013 of the mailbox at the former Kahala home of Louis and Katherine Kealoha. The Kealohas pointed the finger for the federal crime at a relative.
But prosecutors allege Katherine Kealoha sought to frame her uncle, Gerard Puana, with the theft in a bid to discredit him amid a family dispute over money she’s alleged to have taken from them.
At the time of the alleged conspiracy, Kealoha was a high-ranking deputy city prosecutor and Louis Kealoha headed up the Honoluu Police Department.
“This story neither begins or ends with a mailbox,” federal prosecutor Michael Wheat told jurors in his opening statements last month.
Instead, Wheat said, the facts of the case show how the Kealohas used their positions to exact retribution against their enemies, and how the three officer co-defendants participated in the conspiracy.
Defense attorneys, meanwhile, have said the case is based on supposition. They contend the government hasn’t proved its case.
In all, 70 people took the stand in the Kealoha trial. The breakdown: 58 for the government, 12 for the defense, with three testifying more than once.
But HNN legal analyst Ken Lawson said one stood out.
“Grandma was the most important witness," Lawson said, referring to Florence Puana ― Katherine Kealoha’s 99-year old grandmother.
He said Puana brought emotion to the case.
“In all these stories you’re going to have a good guy and a bad guy,” he said.
This story will be updated.
