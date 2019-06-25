Chris Pratt returns to Hawaii — this time, for his honeymoon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chris Pratt, star of “Jurassic World” and “Avengers,” is back in the islands — but this time, it’s to celebrate his honeymoon with new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger, 29, got married on June 8 in California.
Entertainment Tonight reported the couple spent the weekend on Lanai celebrating Pratt’s 40th birthday and their marriage.
Pratt is no stranger to the islands. Not only was he here for filming of the “Jurassic World” movies, but he also lived in Hawaii after graduating from high school. He worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company while living out of his van.
His wife is the daughter of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver.
He was previously married to actress Anna Farris, and the two have a 6-year-old son together.
