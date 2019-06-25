Caldwell signs ‘historic’ bill regulating vacation rental industry on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill into law on Tuesday that will enact some of the toughest new regulations for Oahu’s vacation rental industry in nearly 40 years.
In a press conference just after 1 p.m., Caldwell announced that he was signing Bill 89, which allows permits for up to 1,715 owner-occupied bed-and-breakfast rentals. The measure was passed unanimously by the Honolulu City Council last week.
Currently, there are 816 legal legal short-term rentals licensed on Oahu, but estimates put the number of illegal vacation rentals at up to 8,000.
“It’s something we’ve been dealing with for a very long time,” Mayor Caldwell said. “There’s no middle ground here. You have one side or the other side.”
Rentals in resort areas, including Waikiki, Ko Olina and Turtle Bay, are exempt from the new law.
“Everything else is illegal,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell also vetoed a second measure related to the vacation rental industry, saying that the bills had conflicting language that would result in ‘the City’s inability to enforce either bill.’
