Big Island fire officials investigating after 6 vehicles found ablaze at Hilo tow yard

Big Island fire officials investigating after 6 vehicles found ablaze at Hilo tow yard
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Reyna Iwamoto | June 25, 2019 at 11:03 AM HST - Updated June 25 at 11:03 AM

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Fire Department is investigating after multiple vehicles were discovered on fire Monday night at a tow yard in Hilo.

The fire was first reported at about 9 p.m. at Ken’s Towing.

Upon arrival at the scene, six vehicles within the service company’s fenced storage area were found on fire, officials said.

The blaze was put out at 9:35 p.m.

HFD reported that the cause is unknown and currently under investigation.

Total damage is estimated at $18,000.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.