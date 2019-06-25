Big Island fire officials investigating after 6 vehicles found ablaze at Hilo tow yard

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Fire Department is investigating after multiple vehicles were discovered on fire Monday night at a tow yard in Hilo.
The fire was first reported at about 9 p.m. at Ken’s Towing.
Upon arrival at the scene, six vehicles within the service company’s fenced storage area were found on fire, officials said.
The blaze was put out at 9:35 p.m.
HFD reported that the cause is unknown and currently under investigation.
Total damage is estimated at $18,000.
