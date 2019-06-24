USA takes down Spain 2-1 in 2019 Women’s World Cup

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It wasn’t pretty, but the United States Women’s National Soccer team took down Spain in the Round of 16 in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
A pair of penalties from Megan Rapinoe gave the Americans the win, setting up a date with France on Friday in the quarterfinals.
The United States drew first blood with a penalty conversion in the 7th minute before Jennifer Hermoso brought the game back on level terms with a scrappy goal just two minutes later.
A controversial second half penalty in the 76th was called in favor of USWNT which Rapinoe tucked away in the bottom left-corner of the net.
With the win, USWNT will have a showdown against the French national side on Friday, June 29th at 9 a.m. HT.
