USA takes down Spain 2-1 in 2019 Women’s World Cup

USA takes down Spain 2-1 in 2019 Women’s World Cup
(Photo: Michael Chow, USA TODAY Sports)
By David McCracken | June 24, 2019 at 10:11 AM HST - Updated June 24 at 10:11 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It wasn’t pretty, but the United States Women’s National Soccer team took down Spain in the Round of 16 in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

A pair of penalties from Megan Rapinoe gave the Americans the win, setting up a date with France on Friday in the quarterfinals.

The United States drew first blood with a penalty conversion in the 7th minute before Jennifer Hermoso brought the game back on level terms with a scrappy goal just two minutes later.

A controversial second half penalty in the 76th was called in favor of USWNT which Rapinoe tucked away in the bottom left-corner of the net.

With the win, USWNT will have a showdown against the French national side on Friday, June 29th at 9 a.m. HT.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.