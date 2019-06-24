Rescuers scour waters off Kauai for missing swimmer

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are searching the waters off Kauai Beach Resort for a man who was reported missing on Sunday.
Authorities said 58-year-old Vladimir Sukhoparov was last seen on a run, but he may have gone swimming since some of his belongings were found on the beach.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Kauai Fire Department are assisting in the search.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call (808) 842-2600.
Conditions were reported as 11 mph winds and seas up to 12 feet.
