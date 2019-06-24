It’s been 9 years since a Kauai woman was murdered. The case remains unsolved

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Sunday marked nine years since Amber Jackson was murdered on Kauai, and her loved ones are renewing their request for answers.
Jackson was last seen on June 23, 2010. Her remains were found on two weeks later by pig hunters in a remote location in Kealia.
The 57-year-old worked as a secretary for the Hawaii State Teachers Association in Kapaa.
To this day, no arrests have been made.
The Amber Jackson Justice Group is still offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who can help find her killer.
Friends and family are hoping that a new episode of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Breaking Homicide’ featuring the case will re-ignite leads on what might have happened. The program is set to air on July 15. For more information, click here.
Anyone with information is asked to call KPD CrimeStoppers at 808-246-8300.
