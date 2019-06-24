Hawaii airports get $10M in federal funds for safety improvements, upgrades

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four airports in Hawaii will get over $10 million in federal funds to improve airport safety, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Monday.
“This funding will improve our airports and continue to ensure that passengers and pilots experience the highest possible level of safety,” Schatz said, in a news release.
The funding, which is being awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program, will help purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles, reconstruct taxiways, and install runway lighting.
Here’s where the money will go:
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu is receiving $870,000 to install runway lighting.
- Hilo International Airport on Hawaii Island is receiving $1,354,500 to purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles/
- Kahului Airport on Maui is receiving $3.6 million to reconstruct its taxiway and $693,750 to purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles.
- Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole is receiving $837,000 to purchase aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles
The state is also receiving nearly $3 million for “comprehensive planning activities."
