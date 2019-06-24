Forget grocery delivery. Sam’s Club is now offering same-day alcohol delivery.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The appetizers are out, the tables are set. Your backyard barbecue is about to be the hit of the summer.
But you look in your cooler and realize something: You forget to buy the beer.
With guests arriving and no time for a quick grocery run, will your party be a bust? Maybe not.
Sam’s Club shoppers using Instacart can now get same-day alcohol delivery alongside their groceries and household essentials. The new service covers hundreds of Sam’s Club’s alcohol options and promises to deliver to customers in as fast as one hour.
“Now you can select the perfect bottle of wine to complement your dinner or stock up on your favorite beer or spirits for the big game with the convenience of delivery,” said Racquel Harris, Sam’s Club’s Adult Beverage Vice President.
Sam’s Club alcohol delivery is currently available in select markets across multiple states, including Hawaii, Florida and California.
To purchase alcohol at Sam’s Club through Instacart, customers can order online or through the app. Customers must be 21 or older and must present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.