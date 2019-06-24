Flash flood watch posted for parts of state ahead of heavy rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the state.
The watch for Kauai County and Oahu will go into effect starting Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.
Forecasters say deep moisture combined with an upper-level low moving into the area could bring on periods of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms.
Although the main threat for heavy rain will initially focus over the western end of the state, a gradual eastward shift down the island chain will become a possibility by midweek.
This story will be updated.
