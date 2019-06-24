Chiarella wins 1st tournament on PGA Tour Canada

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alex Chiarella picked up his first PGA Tour Canada victory this weekend at the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open.
The former Seabury Hall graduate picked up a three-under-par 68 on Sunday to win his first Mackenzie Tour title of his career.
The 25-year-old from Makawao finished the tournament at 20-under, winning by one stroke.
In addition to his landmark victory, Chiarella was a two-time Maui Interscholastic League champion and a three-time Maui Open winner.
