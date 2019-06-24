Baby formula sold at Walmart being recalled over metal concerns

June 24, 2019 at 10:08 AM HST - Updated June 24 at 10:38 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled over concerns of metal in the product.

Perrigo Company is voluntarily recalling a single lot of “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.”

More than 23,000 containers are affected, the company said.

Consumers are urged to look for lot code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of Feb. 26, 2021.

No adverse reactions have been linked to the product.

