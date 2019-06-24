From afterthought to overnight sensation, Yamamoto is making history for the Marlins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Jordan Yamamoto became a part of the trade between the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers for Christian Yelich, who won the NL MVP award last season, not many in the baseball world batted an eye.
A relative unknown despite being ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the Marlins organization this season, Yamamoto was called up to the majors to fill a void left by an injury-plagued Miami bullpen.
But through three starts and three wins in two weeks, Yamamoto is beginning to change the narrative that the trade was so one-sided.
After an impressive MLB debut, the 23-year-old turned some heads. But after his second win in as many starts, the former Saint Louis standout started making history.
In his first start for the Marlins, Yamamoto became one of just 19 pitchers in MLB history to allow less than five baserunners while striking out at least five batters in seven innings.
In his second start, he did it again to become the first pitcher in MLB history to accomplish that feat in their first two career starts.
During that span of two seven-inning gems, Yamamoto set a franchise record for most consecutive scoreless innings to begin a major league career and became the first Marlin to ever begin a career with back-to-back scoreless starts.
Additionally, he was the first pitcher since 1908 to have back-to-back outings of seven-plus scoreless innings and three or fewer hits allowed.
His third outing on Sunday wasn’t as clean as his first two, but Yamamoto earned the 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies with five innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts.
The win over the Phillies made Yamomoto the first starter in Marlins history with three wins in three career starts.
As for his ERA? That sits at 0.95 - the first starting pitcher to win his first three starts in the majors with an ERA that low since Tanner Roark in 2013.
The numbers speak for themselves. Whether those statistics are sustainable remains to be seen.
