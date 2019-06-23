19-year-old passenger killed in a crash on Maui

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Maui woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Kuihelani Highway.
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. three miles north of Honoapiilani Highway in Kahului.
The victim was a passenger in a 2003 Honda Civic. Maui police identified her as Hannah Brown of Wailuku.
Police said she and the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was heading north in the Kahului direction when their vehicle was hit by a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by a 23-year-old Kula woman.
The Kula woman was reportedly heading south on the wrong side of the center line, smashing head-on into the Honda.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old driving the vehicle Brown was in was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 23-year-old suspected of causing the crash was uninjured.
During the preliminary investigation which shut down the highway for about five hours, police discovered that alcohol may have been a contributing factor, and they arrested the 23-year-old driver.
She faces negligent homicide and DUI charges. Her name has not been released. She remains in police custody.
“Motor vehicle crashes that involve a fatality are very complex investigations needed to determine any and all factors that may have contributed to the crash. Once the investigation is completed the case will be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for review,” police said.
This is Maui County’s 11th traffic death of 2019. This same time last year, there were four.
