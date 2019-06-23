Yamamoto wins another start for Miami Marlins, improves to 3-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jordan Yamamoto’s hot start to his MLB continued today as the Miami Marlins took down the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4, earning the 23-year-old his third in three starts.
The former Saint Louis star had a slow start in the first inning, walking his first three batters of the game, before escaping the first frame down just 2-1.
Yamamoto allowed two runs and four walks on 99 pitches over five innings. He also struck out seven batters and now owns an ERA of 0.95.
Over his first three starts since being called up from the minors, Yamamoto is 3-0 with 19 strikeouts in 19 total innings of action.
