Waianae home inaccessible to fire officials following massive house fire
Massive flames ripped through the abandoned home Saturday morning. (Source: HNN Viewer)
By HNN Staff | June 22, 2019 at 3:01 PM HST - Updated June 22 at 3:01 PM

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An abandoned 2-story house in Waianae caught fire around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say they received unconfirmed reports that a man was inside the house, but they have not been able to enter and check because the structure is unstable.

HFD said the fire broke out at the home on McCarthur Street. It was brought under control in about 20 minutes and fully extinguished by 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage estimates were unavailable.

This story will be updated.

