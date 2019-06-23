Waianae home inaccessible to fire officials following massive house fire

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An abandoned 2-story house in Waianae caught fire around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say they received unconfirmed reports that a man was inside the house, but they have not been able to enter and check because the structure is unstable.
HFD said the fire broke out at the home on McCarthur Street. It was brought under control in about 20 minutes and fully extinguished by 5:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Damage estimates were unavailable.
