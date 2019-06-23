NTSB investigation continues into deadly skydiving plane crash

DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Investigators with the National Transportation Security Board remained at the scene of a deadly skydiving plane crash that killed 11 people over the weekend.
Dillingham Airfield remained closed since Friday’s accident, and the wreck cordoned off with yellow police tape.
Officials are looking at every factor to determine what caused the Beechcraft 65 King Air operated by the Oahu Parachute Center to come down.
This story will be updated.
