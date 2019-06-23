Growing memorial near site of deadly North Shore plane crash honors lives of victims

DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends have begun honoring the 11 killed in Friday’s tragic plane crash at Dillingham Airfield.
Saturday morning there was a growing memorial of flower and lei adorning the fence of the airfield near the site of the deadly crash.
Eleven people were on board the flight that crashed during takeoff and burst into flames. Honolulu’s Medical Examiner hasn’t officially released the names of those killed yet, but here’s what we know:
Three of those 11 were visitors. On board was a married couple from Colorado along with a 28-year old man from Oregon.
Six of the victims worked for Oahu Parachute Center. Instructor Larry Lemaster was one of them.
An expert skydiver, he was once part of Team Fastrax, a group that does parachute performances on the mainland.
Team members posted on Facebook that Lemaster was a kind man who always had a smile.
Also on the flight was instructor Casey Williamson. Friends said he lived every day with a smile.
Another victim was also unofficially identified as Mike Martin, who friends say was a jump and kite surfing instructor.
Two others on board were local to the islands — one from Kauai, the other from Ewa Beach.
Bonnie Nakamura was in the area when she heard the loud boom from the crash.
“We then found out that it was a plane crash we were devastated. So we all instantly went into prayer and prayed on the people and their families,” Nakamura said.
Additional names and details will be released as more details are confirmed.
The office of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is expected to officially release the names on behalf of the Medical Examiner in the coming days.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.