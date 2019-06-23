Dan Ige wins 4th UFC fight in a row, calls for Top 15 opponent next

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Make that four in a row for UFC featherweight Dan Ige.
The Haleiwa native won his fourth UFC fight in a row this afternoon at UFC Fight Night Greeneville, defeating Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27.)
Ige, 27, used his striking and superior grappling to close out the decision win over Aguilar, who dropped to 17-2 in his career with the loss.
With the win, Ige called for a Top 15 fight next time around or a bout against fellow featherweight and former Ultimate Fighter finalist, Bryce Mitchell.
