Wie misses cut, addresses uncertain future on social media

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michelle Wie missed the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA, shooting an 84 and 82 in back-to-back days.
After missing the cut, Wie took to social media to address the difficult week she had on the course.
Wie, 29, was inn visible pain throughout her rounds, taking her hand off the club at impact and rubbing her wrist much like she did at the 2019 LOTTE Championships in Ko Olina earlier this year.
Wie underwent surgery on her right hand last October and, despite two layoffs from the sport, has struggled to get back to form consistently.
