Water main break impacts one lane of Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A water main break in Kaneohe is impacting Kailua-bound traffic on Kamehameha Highway.
The broken main was reported around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The 6-inch broken main was on Kamehameha Highway just before Paleka Road fronting the fire station.
Department of Water Supply crews said the far right lane on Kamehameha Hwy. was closed heading to Kailua.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and plan ahead.
