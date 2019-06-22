Tensions with Iran force United flight to re-route to Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - United Airlines confirms it re-routed a flight through Honolulu after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone.
The airline's service between Mumbai and Newark normally goes through Iranian airspace.
Instead, 200 passengers on board the plane will spend Friday night in Honolulu.
The flight is expected leave Honolulu for Newark on Saturday morning.
This follows the FAA issuing a flight restriction over Iranian airspace.
Tensions have escalated dramatically this week ever since Iran downed a large U.S. drone which it said violated its airspace. The U.S. claims the unmanned drone was in international airspace.
