Popular Big Island bay gets lifeguards after a six-year funding battle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lifeguards will finally be present at Kekaha Kai State Park’s Kua Bay after a six-year funding battle.
The guards will be stationed at Manini'owali Beach, where the sandy shore break has caused numerous spinal cord injuries over the years.
This will be the fifth state park with lifeguards.
To prepare for the change, the Big Island park will open at noon next Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
The new guards will cost nearly $500,000.
