Only in Hawaii: A fireknife dancer stole the show at this gender reveal party

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sparks flew for a couple’s gender reveal party in Kona — literally.
Surrounded by family, Kealohi Souza and his girlfriend Olivia gathered at Pine Trees on the Big Island last month to watch Souza’s brother and others fire dance for the special celebration.
Souza’s brother, the only person who knew the gender of the child, made the chemical mixture in the fire knife gradually turn pink to signal the arrival of a baby girl.
The couple said they have a name in mind, but will wait to announce it until closer to October, when the child is due.
