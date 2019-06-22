Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in crash that killed Big Island firefighter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of a deadly crash that killed a veteran firefighter is free after posting bail.
Christopher Helmlinger pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and negligent homicide charges.
The 21-year-old was overtaking vehicles in a no-passing zone on Mamalahoa Highway when he crashed into the motorcycle of Hawaii County Fire Capt. David Mahon.
His trial is set to begin in September.
In the meantime, Helmlinger must surrender his license and passport, and the judge said he cannot leave the Big Island.
