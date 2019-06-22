He’s a miracle at birth thanks to a breakthrough treatment done in the womb

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a newborn boy at Kaiser, and that’s not usually news.
What is news: He wasn’t supposed to live, but he’s doing just fine. And now, he’s an example of the potential of science and spirit.
“During delivery, once I heard him start crying, I started tearing up. I was like, 'OK, he’s here,” said the little guy’s mom, Kyrstene Navarrete.
For the Navarrete family, the birth of their 6 pound, 18-and-a half-inch baby boy is nothing short of a miracle.
Kaleb Asher was born three days ago. Normally, infants with his condition don’t live even this long.
While still in the womb, doctors diagnosed him with a genetic blood disorder, long thought to be a death sentence.
“It’s something called alpha thalassemia major,” said Dr. Keith Ogasawara. “These children won’t produce functioning blood cells. If they don’t perish inside the mom, they would basically not be able to breath.”
Doctors in Hawaii see an average of five cases each year. Ogasawara says it’s more common in Filipinos and people from southeast Asia.
“The baby inherits from both parents a gene that does not code for hemoglobin or the oxygen carrying blood molecule," he said.
A breakthrough treatment has given Kaleb a chance at life.
A team of doctors at Kaiser Medical Center in Moanalua were the first to perform the procedure in Hawaii.
“If you transfuse these kids while they’re still in the mom and you correct the anemia, these kids will require transfusions initially but they’re actually candidates for an early bone marrow transplant,” Ogasawara said.
Navarrete had to go to the doctor two times a week for the last five months of her pregnancy.
Little Kaleb needed four blood transfusions before he was born. But today, he’s doing fantastic ― and could go home as early as next week.
And doctors are hopeful his older brother will be a match for that transplant he needs.
“Oftentimes, they test the sibling. Even if it’s not a perfect match, because these are newborns -- they can transplant them,” Ogasawara said.
Until then, Kaleb will need a blood transfusion once a month.
The Navarretes know they have a long road ahead of them. but are optimistic a cure for their son is within reach.
“We’ve come this far,” said Navarrete. “I just got to pray.”
If you’re thinking about getting pregnant, Ogasawara says there is genetic testing available to determine if you or your partner carry the gene.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.