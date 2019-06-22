Hawaiian Airlines is changing things up at its Kahului Airport lobby

Kiosks are set up a in “V-formation” to improve the flow of passengers.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines' lobby at Maui’s Kahului Airport just got a makeover.

Friday, the airline’s leadership, guests and partners gathered at Hawaii’s second busiest airport to bless the new space, which the company says was renovated to "improve the day-of travel experience."

Lobby improvements include 38 state-of-the-art check-in kiosks and additional curbside kiosks to expedite check-in.

Updated lobby signage, including a new Hawaiian Airlines logo sign behind its ticket counters.
Cosmetically, there is new lobby signage and the lighting was also changed out to evoke "a calming, warm atmosphere."

The ticket counters are now equipped with new computers, bag scales and bag drop areas.

Jeff Helfrick, vice president of airport operations, Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing, Peter Ingram, president and CEO, Keone Nunes, cultural practitioner and master tattooist, Kyle Nakanelua.
The company says it adorned the space with culturally inspired patterns designed by Hawaii-based master tattooist Keone Nunes, who also hosted Friday morning’s blessing.

