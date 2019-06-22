Hawaiian Airlines is changing things up at its Kahului Airport lobby

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines' lobby at Maui’s Kahului Airport just got a makeover.
Friday, the airline’s leadership, guests and partners gathered at Hawaii’s second busiest airport to bless the new space, which the company says was renovated to "improve the day-of travel experience."
Lobby improvements include 38 state-of-the-art check-in kiosks and additional curbside kiosks to expedite check-in.
Cosmetically, there is new lobby signage and the lighting was also changed out to evoke "a calming, warm atmosphere."
The ticket counters are now equipped with new computers, bag scales and bag drop areas.
The company says it adorned the space with culturally inspired patterns designed by Hawaii-based master tattooist Keone Nunes, who also hosted Friday morning’s blessing.
