Hawaiian Air flight attendants seeking new contract to demonstrate at airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants will demonstrate at Honolulu’s airport Wednesday to call for a new contract.
The flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union, have been in contract negotiations with the airline for two years.
They say their pay has fallen in comparison to the rest of the airline industry while cost of living and medical expenses has gone up.
The demonstration is set for noon to 1 p.m.
In a statement, the airline said they’ve reached tentative agreements with the flight attendants union on a number of issues since contract negotiations began.
“We are now in mediation to help us navigate remaining issues and we are working very hard to finalize a deal,” a Hawaiian Airlines spokeswoman said, in a statement.
