Everything must go at Saint Francis School ... including the school bus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A school bus, outrigger canoes, koi fish ... and lots of desks and chairs.
Those are among the items up for sale as the now-closed Saint Francis School auctions off just about anything that isn’t nailed down.
The online auction kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday.
Proceeds will help the school, which closed down last month, put a dent in its dent.
Alicia Brandt from Oahu Auctions was at Saint Francis on Friday morning to help interested buyers find the items across the campus.
“It would be great to have these things go out to other schools,” Brandt said. “To be able to revitalize these at another school or a workshop at home, it’s great they don’t end up in the landfills.”
Dozens of parents, alumni, and former teachers came to the campus to have a final look at their school.
“I remember the first day when I started,” said Michelle Alves, a former math teacher at the high school.
“I hope something good happens to it, hopefully it’ll be used for some educational purpose,” Alves said. “It’s a special place, it was a beautiful school for all those years.”
Potential buyers can inspect items in person Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
