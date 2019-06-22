To enter Diamond Bakery’s new contest, you have to get a tattoo with their logo on it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Diamond Bakery ― the people who bring the islands saloon pilot crackers and Royal Creems ― want you to get some ink to show just how much you love them.
The company has announced a new tattoo contest for a few brave super-fans.
That’s right, to enter you have to get a tattoo (and not the temporary kind) with the Diamond Bakery logo and one of five characters.
If you think getting a branded tattoo to enter a contest is a bit extreme, you might reconsider when you hear this: Everybody who participates is guaranteed a $500 gift card.
That’s a lot of soda crackers.
The first 15 entries will win $750 gift cards, while a grand prize winner will get a $2,000 gift card.
The contest runs through July 7, and all the rules can found here.
One of the rules: You can’t put the tattoo in “areas of the body normally covered by a bathing suit.”
And, the cost of the tattoo is on you.
What’s behind the contest? The 97-year bakery says it’s looking for ways to reach younger audiences.
“We’re asking customers to show us how crackers they are for Diamond Bakery in ink,” said Maggie Li, Diamond Bakery’s sales and marketing director.
“We hope that by reaching out and communicating with the younger generation, we’re able to keep our brand top-of-mind. The new generation is trendy, and we’re finding different ways to connect with them on a more modern level from their parents and grandparents.
