Dan Ige makes weight ahead of UFC bout against Aguilar

Courtesy: Dan Ige/Twitter
By David McCracken | June 21, 2019 at 6:26 PM HST - Updated June 21 at 6:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dan Ige is on weight ahead of his much anticipated bout against Kevin Aguilar Saturday afternoon at UFC Fight Night 154.

The Haleiwa native successfully made the 146-pound weight limit this morning, setting up his bout against the 17-1 Aguilar.

Ige, 27, is currently riding a three-fight win streak and is coming off one of the more impressive performances of his career, a first round TKO victory over Danny Henry back in March.

Aguilar, 30, is currently riding a nine-fight win streak going into his fight against Ige and is currently 2-0 in his UFC career.

