Dan Ige makes weight ahead of UFC bout against Aguilar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dan Ige is on weight ahead of his much anticipated bout against Kevin Aguilar Saturday afternoon at UFC Fight Night 154.
The Haleiwa native successfully made the 146-pound weight limit this morning, setting up his bout against the 17-1 Aguilar.
Ige, 27, is currently riding a three-fight win streak and is coming off one of the more impressive performances of his career, a first round TKO victory over Danny Henry back in March.
Aguilar, 30, is currently riding a nine-fight win streak going into his fight against Ige and is currently 2-0 in his UFC career.
